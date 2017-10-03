Amazon to lease space in Seattle's second-tallest tower

Amazon

Amazon will occupy the 2nd tallest tower in Seattle, according to the developer behind the project.

Wright Runstad announced Tuesday morning that the e-commerce giant will lease all the office space of the Rainier Square development in Downtown Seattle.

Construction of the 58-story tower has now begun in earnest, with excavation planned until 2018. It’s expected to be completed in 2020.

The 1.17 million-square foot project includes office, retail space, and luxury apartments. Wright Runstad says Amazon has agreed to a lease of all the office space in the tower.

The project is on the University of Washington’s Metropolitan Tract, the original home of the university.

© 2017 KING-TV