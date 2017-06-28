All aboard: Metro offers vintage trolley tour Tuesday

Photo: King County Metro Transit / Facebook

A vintage trolley will hit the streets on the Fourth of July, offering historic four-hour trips through some of Seattle's oldest neighborhoods.



King County Metro said the tours will begin at 11 a.m. in Pioneer Square.



Fare will cost $5 and no ORCA cards, Metro transfers, tickets or passes are accepted, the MEHVA said on its website.

The restored trackless trolleys will stop throughout the city for photos and lunch. They were restored by the Metro Employees Historic Vehicle Association.

The nonprofit volunteer group restores vintage transit vehicles to help demonstrate the important of public transportation around the region.

