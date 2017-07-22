An early morning fire that damaged Agua Verde, the popular café and kayak rental spot in Seattle's Portage Bay, did not stop the business from serving its customers Saturday. (Photo: KING)

An early morning fire that damaged Agua Verde, the popular café and kayak rental spot in Seattle's Portage Bay, did not stop the business from serving its customers Saturday.

“I thought for sure when I got the call this morning that I wouldn’t be open today,” said owner Rey Lopez.

But customers started lining up around 9 a.m. The boats were fine, so was the weather, so Agua Verde reopened, mere hours after the fire, which started just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy flames on the outside of the historic wooden building. The fire spread to the deck and then to the roof before it was extinguished.

“The fire department was able to get here really quick. Really, we owe those guys burritos,” Lopez said.

Most of the building was not damaged, and Agua Verde plans to continue renting kayaks and serving icy margaritas while they make repairs.

“I expect to have another awesome day here at Agua Verde,” Lopez said.

The fire department says the cause is undetermined.

