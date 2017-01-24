Courtesy: Amara

SEATTLE -- When Davon Carroll was adopted, he was old enough to remember how confusing it was to leave his family. Now he's helping create a program with his adoption agency to help other kids articulate adoption issues like race and birth families.

"Kids who are adopted need more support than parents because, for them, they've been taken away from their family who they've known their entire life," says Carroll. "It's kind of a new experience for them. They're being put with people they don't know who they have never met before."

Davon was 12 years old when he approached the Amara adoption agency with a program idea. Simply put, he wanted to create a mentorship program for kids like him to meet with adult adoptees who could understand what they're going through. He's been meeting with Angela Tucker, the agency's post-adoption program manager, and she has her own story to tell.

"It fits with my kind of mission and my kind of values and wanting to amplify adoptees' voices," says Tucker. "I wanted to make sure that adoptees are a part of the conversation about adoption, especially someone like Davon who was adopted at an older age. His voice really matters."

The program is called STAR and will pair adult adoptees with kids. The agency has also created online tools, including a secure social network. Ultimately, the idea is to help kids own their adoption stories.

"The agency is not shying away from complexities because people want to hear that," says Tucker. "We understand that adoption is a lifelong event. When a child is adopted, that's their identity for life."

