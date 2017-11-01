Activists, homeless advocates plan sleepover at Seattle City Hall

Activists and homeless advocates led by Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant are demanding the city stop sweeps of homeless encampments. On Wednesday, they vowed to sleep at City Hall in order to send a message to city leaders. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Thursday marks exactly two years since Seattle declared a State of Emergency on homelessness. To coincide with that anniversary, homeless advocates planned a campout and "Stop the Sweeps" protest at City Hall.

They're demanding city leaders stop all sweeps of homeless encampments.

The demonstration also coincided with a public hearing on the city's 2018 proposed budget. More than 140 people signed up to speak at that hearing, and the issue of homelessness dominated the conversation.

Most used their time at the podium to explain why they feel the practice of sweeping homeless encampments is ineffective and inhumane.

"I have seen the sweeps over and over firsthand," said one person at Wednesday's hearing. "They are traumatizing when police come and push you from place to place, you have nowhere to go, and what little stability you have is ruined."

It's a message that was echoed repeatedly, amidst chants of "Stop the Sweeps" in council chambers.

"What is it going to to take for you to stop sweeping human beings off the streets like they're garbage. Sweep is the operative word. These are our unhoused neighbors. These people are dying," said someone else.

Ahead of the planned campout, activists and homeless advocates set up tents outside City Hall. City staff said the group has a permit to be outside City Hall until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Others vowed to spend the entire night inside City Hall.

When the nearly five-hour-long public hearing on the budget came to an end, the group moved into City Hall. City staff told KING 5 the group had a permit to stay inside city hall until 12 a.m. After that, city staff said people would be forced to leave.

Sawant was one of several speakers who spoke to the crowd during a rally held inside the Bertha Knight Landes Room at City Hall.

"It's not just about speaking to the politicians. It's about speaking to all our neighbors, to all of the people living in our city. And I know the majority of Seattle is on our side in terms of wanting social justice to be done in this city," Sawant told KING 5.

Sawant said she planned to stay at City Hall with protestors throughout the evening.

She organized the sleepover at City Hall after introducing a measure that would restrict city spending on the removal of unauthorized homeless encampments.

But in a memo dated Wednesday , Mayor Tim Burgess and a long list of city department heads expressed serious concern about any legislation that would stop 'sweeps' in Seattle.

The memo included a strongly worded letter from Mayor Burgess, who wrote that "blocking unauthorized encampment removals will create an elevated public health and safety risk to the people of Seattle." Burgess wrote that there are 400 unauthorized encampments inside the city that pose risks to both the residents of the encampments and their adjacent neighbors. As of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, activists said they had no intention of leaving City Hall at midnight. Some said they were prepared to risk arrest in order to draw attention to the issue of homeless camp sweeps.

