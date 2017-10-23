Accuser files new suit against Ed Murray, Seattle

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is pictured on September 25, 2015. (JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

The man accusing former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in the 1980s refiled his lawsuit Monday.

The suit claims Murray paid Delvonn Heckard for sex on multiple occasions in the 1980s when he was a teenager.

The City of Seattle is also named in the lawsuit. Heckard says the city allowed Murray to use his position of power to “spread false and harmful information about Delvonn, and his attorneys, in an effort to win reelection and extinguish these claims.”

Delvonn Heckard withdrew an earlier lawsuit in July, saying he would refile when Murray was out of office.

The former mayor resigned last month after his cousin stepped forward claiming Murray sexually abused him in the mid-1970s when he was a boy.

Five different men have now come forward claiming they were sexually abused by Murray in the 1970s and 1980s. Murray said the accusations are false.

