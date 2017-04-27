4 sickened after eating at Rancho Bravo Tacos on Capitol Hill

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

King County health investigators are looking into an outbreak of foodborne illness at Rancho Bravo Tacos on Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The Mexican restaurant is located at 10th and East Pine Street.

Seattle and King County Public Health officials say four people got sick with gastroenteritis, also known as the stomach flu, after they ate at Rancho Bravo Tacos on Saturday, April 22.

The diners suffered abdominal cramps and diarrhea, but didn't need to be hospitalized.

Health inspectors suspect some of the restaurant's food had been left at room temperature for too long, allowing harmful bacteria to grow.

Food that was prepared over the weekend at Rancho Bravo Tacos was thrown out, and employees reviewed safe food handling procedures. Health officials will visit the restaurant within 14 days to ensure safe and correct practices are in place.

King County Public Health has not received any other reports of illness at the restaurant since then.

KING 5's Heather Bosch and Liza Javier contributed to this report.

