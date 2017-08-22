KING
2 Seattle officers sue Sawant over shooting comments

Associated Press , KING 3:01 PM. PDT August 22, 2017

Two Seattle police officers who were cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man last year have sued City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, saying she defamed them when she called the killing a "brutal murder."

Officers Scott Miller and Michael Spaulding filed the lawsuit last week in King County Superior Court. They sued her in her individual capacity, without naming the city as a defendant, saying they "do not want one red cent of public money."

The lawsuit cites comments Sawant made after the officers, who are white, shot a 46-year-old black man named Che Taylor, next to an open car door in February 2016.

Taylor was a felon previously convicted of rape and robbery. The officers said he appeared to be drawing a gun when they fired, and a gun was discovered under the seat of the car. An inquest jury cleared them of wrongdoing.

Sawant did not immediately return a request for comment.

