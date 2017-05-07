1 dead, 2 wounded in multiple shootings in Seattle

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting in the White Center area of Seattle.

Investigators say someone shot the man outside of the Taradise Cafe just after 1 :30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say it all started with a fight in the women's bathroom that made its way out into the street. A man at the bar went to talk to a woman involved in the fight. Witnesses say a suspect then shot that man in the head.



No other details on what led up to the shooting were available, and there is no information on a possible suspect.



Detectives are also investigating two other separate and unrelated shootings, reported overnight in the Seattle area.

One man was wounded and rushed to the hospital after being shot in the arm and leg in the 6600 block of Beacon Avenue South around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim was uncooperative. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.



Another man was shot multiple times while standing in a parking lot on First Hill at about 1 a.m. The victim was shot in the back and the leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

KING 5's Liza Javier and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KING-TV