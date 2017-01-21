KING
Close
Live Video Seattle Womxn's March
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Seattle Womxn's March

Watch live coverage from KING 5 News.

KING 10:11 AM. PST January 21, 2017

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories