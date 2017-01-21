Seattle Womxn's March

Copyright 2016 KING
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Protest at UW ends with violence
-
Protest at the UW turns violent
-
Northwest couple behind Fitness Blender help millions get in shape with their exercise routines
-
Seattle women's march expects thousands
-
RAW: Police give an update on UW protest shooting
-
Tacoma students reflect on inauguration
-
93-year-old grandma dances to Bette Midler
-
KING Breaking News
-
Three shot outside Belltown music venue
-
Students walk out of class protesting inauguration
More Stories
-
Live blog: Thousands gather for Seattle Womxn's MarchJan 21, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
Man shot during Trump protests at UW, suspect arrestedJan 20, 2017, 8:59 p.m.
-
BLOG: Northwest protests, marches against Pres. Donald TrumpJan 20, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs