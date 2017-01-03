Seattle voters get $100 in Democracy Vouchers

SEATTLE - More than half a million Democracy Vouchers will be mailed out to registered voters in Seattle Tuesday. $100 worth of vouchers will go to registered voters and will help fund participating candidate’s campaigns in the city council and city attorney’s elections in 2017.

The Democracy Voucher program came as a result of a vote for a property tax increase in 2015. That increase funded the program that hopes to help bring out the best candidates for the top public offices in this city. The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, a nonpartisan, independent agency of the city of Seattle, administers the Democracy Voucher program.

Each registered voter will get $100 assigned to their name, and if they do not use it, they lose it. You can only give your donation to participating candidates who take all the proper steps to run for office.

If you are interested in obtaining a voucher but you are not a registered voter you can still participate. You must be at least 18, a Seattle resident, and a U.S. Citizen, U.S. national, or lawful permanent resident.

You can learn more about the program by visiting seattle.gov/democracyvoucher or call (206)-727-8855.

