Bertha expected to break through Tuesday

The tunnel boring machine Bertha during a maintenance stop in July 2016. (Credit: WSDOT)

After a trip that has lasted nearly four years, Seattle's tunnel boring machine Bertha is expected to reach the end of its journey Tuesday.

WSDOT says the cutter head was about 30 feet Monday from reaching the disassembly pit.

Crews will spend Monday night making final preparations, WSDOT said in a statement. Then the machine will begin mining through the 5-foot thick wall to the pit. WSDOT says that could take several hours before the cutter head emerges.

Bertha will emerge in a disassembly pit next to Aurora Avenue, just north of the Battery Street Tunnel. Then the big machine will have to be taken apart.

Although digging will be finished, it will be nearly two more years before the tunnel opens to traffic. The double-decker lanes and other infrastructure still need to be added.

The drill began overheating in late 2013, prompting long delays as it was repaired. Litigation is underway to determine who will pay for close to $500 million in cost overruns. But there have been no major stoppages since digging resumed in December of 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

