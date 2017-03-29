Seattle to take legal action against President Trump executive orders

Ed Murray. (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will announce legal action by the city against President Donald Trump’s executive orders Wednesday.

The mayor will hold a 2 p.m. news conference to explain the move.

The announcement was made in a release, which did not specify which executive orders the legal action will be against.

The action comes just two days after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for an end of "sanctuary cities," saying municipalities that allow such policies could lose out on federal funds.

