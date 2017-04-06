Seattle Times: Mayor Murray sued for sexual assault of teen in 80s

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

A man is suing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of child sexual assault over several years in the 1980s, according to the Seattle Times.

The 46-year-old Kent man filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court on Thursday claiming Murray “raped and molested him.”

According to the Seattle Times, the man “alleges Murray sexually abused the crack-cocaine addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20.”

"These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades. It is not a coincidence that this shakedown effort comes within weeks of the campaign filing deadline," said Jeff Reading, a spokesperson for Murray. "These unsubstantiated assertions, dating back three decades, are categorically false. Mayor Murray has never engaged in an inappropriate relationship with any minor. The two older accusations were promoted by extreme right-wing antigay activists in the midst of the marriage equality campaign, and were thoroughly investigated and dismissed by both law enforcement authorities and the media. Mayor Murray will vigorously fight these allegations in court."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



