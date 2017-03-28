Seattle teen wins national Mars science competition

Lewis Greenstein, 18, of Seattle poses with his invention, a Dual IV/Syringe pump, which snaps together without tools. (Photo: KING)

Lewis Greenstein, 18, of Seattle won the teen category of the Mars Medical Challenge Tuesday.

The competition, run by the online education platform Future Engineers, asked students to create a digital model that could be 3D-printed in space to help astronauts’ health on a three-year trip to Mars.

Amelia Crawford, 10, of Edmonds was a finalist in competition’s junior division. Crawford created a dental block needle guide so astronauts can give each other local anesthesia.

Greenstein created a Dual IV/Syringe pump. He said it uses a spring to keep pressure on an IV bag when there’s no gravity, providing an IV in space.

“I went around and made a mental list about all of the machines and medical equipment that I thought were important and tried to think of machines that might have problems in space,” he said. “There’s no gravity pulling it down, so you need to find other ways of pushing fluid. Hence, a pressure infuser.”

Greenstein’s three-piece design snaps together without tools. It leaves room for a blood pressure cuff to put pressure on an IV bag.

With his invention, Greenstein won a trip to Houston’s Space Center.

The competition was sponsored by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Foundation with technical support from NASA.

NASA astronauts are conducting research on the International Space Station related to health challenges that astronauts face on prolonged space missions, according to a press release.

