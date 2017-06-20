Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles

Vigil held for Charleena Lyles (Photo: KING)

A group of teachers in Seattle have planned a rally and march Tuesday night to demand justice for Charleena Lyles. Lyles was shot and killed by police on Sunday after police say she came at them armed with a knife. Officers were responding to a burglary call when the shooting took place.

It is unknown how many teachers and staff members will take part in the rally, but in a release put out by the organizing group they said that they are grieving with the family, supporting them, and standing with them in solidarity.

"As a Seattle Public Schools parent, Charleena Lyles was part of our education family," Garfield High School teacher Jesse Hagopian said.

The teachers aren't the only group expressing their displeasure about the shooting. The NAACP is speaking out as well.

"We would expect that the Seattle Police Department would deploy people with the right training and the right protocol to unarm, disarm someone that has a knife," NAACP's Kenny Pleasant said.

"So we are disappointed that no one is actually calling it what it is, and it's murder, it's malicious murder in our opinion, and unless someone can give us some facts that say otherwise, then we're going to call it murder," Pleasant added.

Seattle Police can say very little at this point. They have promised a fair and thorough investigation and added that both of the officers involved have gone through training on how to deal with these types of situations. Police also said they responded to another dangerous situation at Lyles home earlier this month.

Lyles lived at the Brettler Family Place Apartments near Magnuson Park. The apartments are a place where formerly homeless families go to get back on their feet. The group that runs the complex, Solid Ground, says the people who live there have resources offered to them to get help, but only if they ask. Ideally, the person in need and the support services work together to figure out what that person may need. A spokesperson from Solid Ground wonders what could have been done to avoid this result.

"It's a complex set of relationships. I mean, it's not as simple as to say 'Oh, our case manager should have stopped that from happening.' But you know, clearly, this situation escalated to a place that is not where anyone would want, right? A person called for help, told the 911 folks that she was experiencing a burglary, or suspected a burglar in her unit, and we see what happened. And you know, that's not acceptable," Solid Ground Communications Director Mike Buchman said. "It's not acceptable to us, and we need to look at ourselves and how we provide case management support services, and we need to demand that other systems make that kind of analysis. Accountability for the police, accountability for the other supportive systems that play a role in our community."

These reactions are just a few of thousands that have popped up since the shooting on Sunday. The rally for the teachers begins at 5 p.m. at Magnuson Park, followed by a march to a press conference at 6 p.m., where the family of Charleena Lyles plans to speak.

