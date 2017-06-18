Seattle Storm plan rally to support Planned Parenthood

Seattle Storm (Photo: KING)

The Seattle Storm are showing their support for Planned Parenthood by holding a rally and donating a portion of ticket sales for a game next month to the organization.

The Storm and its ownership group — Force 10 Hoops — announced a "Stand With Planned Parenthood" night for the July 18 game against Chicago. The organization will hold a rally outside KeyArena prior to the game and will donate $5 of every ticket sold.

Storm co-owner Dawn Trudeau said: "We believe it is important to add our voice in favor of comprehensive health care for girls and women by supporting this wonderful organization."

The Storm say details for the pregame rally will be announced later.

