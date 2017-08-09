Seattle stabbing sends two men to the hospital

A 40-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed late Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. in Seattle's Gatewood neighborhood.

Seattle police responded to the fight and stabbing incident near California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Orchard Street.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries to his chest, head and arms.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was also transported to Harborview with non-life threatening injuries consisting of stab wounds to his thighs. He says he received those injuries during the attack.

A knife, believed to be the weapon used during the attack, was found at the scene.

The suspect remains in police custody, and once he is cleared from the hospital, he will be booked into King County Jail.

The victim was not armed, according to witness reports.

Details leading up to the attack are unknown at this point.

