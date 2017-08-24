Seattle retiree helped put man on the moon

It’s now been nearly 50 years since Apollo 11 put a man on the moon, and this summer the Museum of Flight’s new exhibit, Apollo, takes a look back at the space race. This week an important member of the Apollo program got to see this tribute to history for the first time. 97 year old Warrick Borque is a retired Boeing engineer and helped put a man on the moon.

“I went through the first launching which was quite an experience because as you know it was the largest rocket that was ever fired by a human being,” Borque said. “I was at NASA for the first four Apollo launchings. But I was there for the first two manned launchings and then I went back to Seattle.”

Borque spoke of the stress involved with the project, but he also acknowledged how nice it is to have been involved with this significant project in history. At the time he was working for Boeing, who worked for NASA. He remembers when he was first asked to work on the project.

“They asked if I would I consider going to the Apollo program and moving to New Orleans? And I said of course if there’s an appreciable salary raise,” Borque said with a laugh. “The experience was a very enjoyable, but strenuous time, because we were always dealing with stuff that could kill you.”

At one point, the power changed hands. Borque worked for Boeing who worked for Nasa, but after a cockpit fire killed three astronauts, Nasa worked for Boeing for a short time.

“One day I was getting instruction and the plan of the day from NASA and the very next day I was telling NASA what the direction of the day was,” Borque said.

Borque admits that, at 97 years old, it was tough for him to leave his assisted living home to make the trip to see the exhibit at the Museum, but when it was all over he expressed his gratitude that this is on display.

“It was quite exciting and quite adventurous, and I’m glad to see the museum bringing a lot of it to life so people can see what actually went on,” Borque said with a smile.

The Museum of Flight’s Apollo exhibit is now permanent. In two years they will welcome the Smithsonian’s Apollo 11 exhibit as well.

