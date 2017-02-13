Seattle ranks high in romance

champagne-toast (Photo: KING)

Seattle is one of the most romantic cities in the US, according to "Instacart." The retail delivery service tallied up the number of times its customers searched for chocolate, strawberries, champagne, flowers and candy.

Seattle was second on the list, right behind Boston. Rounding out the top five?: Washington DC, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

Searches for love, heart and kiss have also increased, in the run up to Valentines Day.

Instacart customers in Miami, however, are either unromantic or have little reason to search for love. Miami came in at the bottom of the list.

