Seattle Public Utilities pitching major rate increase

Seattle Public Utilities wants to raise rates by more than 30 percent in the next six years.

That was one of the headlines from a presentation of the Strategic Business Plan pitched to Seattle Council members on Tuesday.

SPU says the increases are needed in order to pay for a multi-million dollar mandated project on the North Queen Anne Ship Canal, to prevent storm water from getting to Lake Union, as well as important transportation and infrastructure improvements.

A slide from SPU outlines the following top end increase proposal, which still needs Seattle City Council approval:

2018 - 2.8%

2019 - 10.0%

2020 - 8.8%

2021 - 3.6%

2022 - 3.8%

2023 - 5.1%

That's an average increase of 5.6% over six years.

"The more projects we defer, the more risk we're taking," Andy Ryan, spokesperson for SPU, said. "It will ultimately be a cost savings for us to do the work now, rather than go back later and dig the same hole all over again."

Councilmember Mike O'Brien expressed concerns about the potential impact on the rising cost of living in Seattle.

"I'm continually baffled our inflation numbers are so low when our costs are going up so much faster."

Stacey Hettinger, who owns Geraldine's Counter in Columbia City, said she's concerned about another rate increase, fresh on the heels of increases for City Light and a multi-million dollar transportation levy.

"We've had so many increases, especially over the last five years," Hettinger said. "On top of what you're already paying, that's a lot of money."

Hettinger has owned the restaurant for 12 years and says "everything that hits has an effect."

The council is not expected to finalize the business plan until June.

© 2017 KING-TV