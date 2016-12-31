Seattle police use drug to save man who overdosed

(Credit: KING)

SEATTLE - For the 15th time in 2016, Seattle police used Naloxone to save a person suffering from a drug overdose.



Downtown officers responded to an alley at about 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman attempting CPR on an unconscious man.



Detective Mark Jamieson says the woman told officers she had seen her male friend inject narcotics from a needle and then pass out.



The man had no pulse and two officers began chest compressions as they administered nasal Naloxone to the man.



After several minutes he began breathing again. Seattle Fire medics took him to the hospital.



Seattle police began carrying Naloxone in March. The case will be part of the ongoing study by the University of Washington into SPD's use of Naloxone for a possible department-wide deployment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.