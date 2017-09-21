Seattle police union responds to FBI investigation

Kevin Stuckey strongly denies any wrongdoing or misconduct. But he says he was blindsided upon learning the FBI investigation was underway. (Photo: KING)

The head of the Seattle Police Officers' Guild is now responding to the FBI probe focused on a small group of officers, including him.

Kevin Stuckey strongly denies any wrongdoing or misconduct. But he says he was blindsided upon learning the FBI investigation was underway.

"I wasn't made aware of any investigation," he said. "The first time I'd heard of it, it was in the news."

Stuckey also says he hasn't yet been contacted by anyone with the FBI.

"I will wait patiently to see if I get contacted by the FBI. And if I do, I have no problem answering any questions anyone has of me," he said.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole confirmed on Wednesday that she asked the FBI to open a criminal investigation in a "small number" of police officers.

In a statement, she said it has to do with the "management of secondary employment," though she and the FBI declined to discuss specific details of the case.

