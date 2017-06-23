Seattle police release officer interviews, photo of Lyles' knife

Seattle police dashcam footage of officers approaching an apartment complex on June 18, 2017, responding to a call. Minutes later, officers shot and killed Charleena Lyles. (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

Seattle Police released Friday interview transcripts with the two officers who fatally shot Charleena Lyles and a diagram of the crime scene.

The diagram shows where Lyles and Officer Steven McNew were standing in the kitchen when McNew and Officer Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles.

CSI produced crime scene diagram of scene

Seattle Police also released photos of the knife in Lyles’ front coat pocket when she was shot and knives that were in Lyles’ home.

Knife sheath for the knife desinated by marker 2 in the CSI diagram. Photo: Seattle Police.

A knife found in Charleena Lyles' front coat pocket. Photo: Seattle Police.

The officers were responding to a reported burglary at her apartment on Sunday. When they arrived, the officers claimed she confronted them with a knife.

McNew and Anderson are on paid administrative leave while police investigate the incident, per department protocol.

Interview transcripts with officers:

Transcript of Officer Steven McNew

Transcript of Officer Jason Anderson Part 1

Transcript of Officer Jason Anderson Part 2

Transcript of Officer Jason Anderson Part 3

