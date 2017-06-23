Seattle police release officer interviews, photo of Lyles' knife

If you are viewing in the KING 5 app, click here.
Seattle Police released Friday interview transcripts with the two officers who fatally shot Charleena Lyles and a diagram of the crime scene.
The diagram shows where Lyles and Officer Steven McNew were standing in the kitchen when McNew and Officer Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles.
CSI produced crime scene diagram of scene
Seattle Police also released photos of the knife in Lyles’ front coat pocket when she was shot and knives that were in Lyles’ home.
The officers were responding to a reported burglary at her apartment on Sunday. When they arrived, the officers claimed she confronted them with a knife.
McNew and Anderson are on paid administrative leave while police investigate the incident, per department protocol.
Interview transcripts with officers:
Transcript of Officer Steven McNew
Transcript of Officer Jason Anderson Part 1
Transcript of Officer Jason Anderson Part 2
Transcript of Officer Jason Anderson Part 3
