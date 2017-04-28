Seattle Police May Day plans

© 2017 KING-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Renter catches apartment worker snooping on camera
-
Weather predictions for the summer
-
Dog dies from heating pad burns received during teeth cleaning
-
Video captures moment tree falls on I-5
-
Nuclear attack evacuation plan prevented by Washington state law
-
Stabbing in Ballard proves deadly
-
Tree crushes car on Interstate 5
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Detectives investigating serious stabbing in Ballard
-
UW study: STEM strategies for girls
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs