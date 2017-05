(Photo: Kay, Kristin)

Seattle police need your help finding a missing high school student, 18-year-old Josh Howard.

He's 5'5" and 134 pounds.

He was last seen on May 15 at Garfield High School but police say someone heard from him Wednesday night.

Officers say he is developmentally delayed and needs medication. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

