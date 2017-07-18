Seattle Police investigate shooting at Golden Gardens

Seattle Police respond to Golden Gardens Park for a shooting just before midnight.

Police are searching for a suspect that shot a man in the back at Golden Gardens Park late Tuesday night.

Seattle Police say an adult male was taken to Harborview. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses at the scene to piece together the events that led up to the shooting.

Officers investigating after man shot at 8498 Seaview Pl NW. Victim taken to HMC with GSW to the back. More info when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2017

This story is developing, check back for updates.

© 2017 KING-TV