Seattle Police investigate shooting at Golden Gardens

Brian Price, KING 12:48 AM. PDT July 19, 2017

Police are searching for a suspect that shot a man in the back at Golden Gardens Park late Tuesday night. 

Seattle Police say an adult male was taken to Harborview. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Investigators are speaking with witnesses at the scene to piece together the events that led up to the shooting. 

This story is developing, check back for updates.

