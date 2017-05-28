Seattle police investigate double shooting

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SEATTLE - A Seattle police gang unit is investigating a shooting in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.



Police say they received 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Saturday reporting that shots had been fired in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue.



Witnesses told officers that there was an altercation between two people before one got in a car and drove off.



The car returned and two people on the sidewalk began firing shots at the car.



Officers later found the victim's disabled vehicle with a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside.



They also received reports that a second gunshot victim had walked into a hospital emergency room at about the same time.



Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Gang unit detectives recovered 24 shell casings from the shooting scene.

