Police ended a standoff with an officer-involved shooting. No officers were hurt, and the suspect has non-life threatening injuries.

Seattle police ended a standoff that lasted several hours in the 11200 block of Fremont Avenue North. Negotiators and SWAT team members had been working to resolve the situation since 9:30 p.m. Friday night, and it ended around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers got a call that a man felt threatened by his neighbor, who had fired a gun. It's unclear whether a gun was fired directly at a person or in the air.

There are a lot of facts that I'm trying to get worked out. I'm on Fremont at N 115th St. pic.twitter.com/mkhpGfyaiq — KING5 Photog Jim (@King5unit9) September 30, 2017

When officers arrived, the suspect went back in his home and refused to come out.

Officers called in negotiators and tried to get the man to walk out of his home. Because the man reportedly had a weapon, police evacuated neighbors, and a SWAT team responded.

Read the Seattle PD blotter

Police say around 4:30 a.m., the man aimed a shotgun at the SWAT armored vehicle and fired several rounds. A SWAT officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who then went back into his home and refused to come out.

Police say the man came out of his home to surrender about an hour later. The fire department transported him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The 66-year-old suspect will not be named until he is released from the hospital and formally booked into jail and charged.

Now there are two investigations -- one to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the other to investigate the standoff.

© 2017 KING-TV