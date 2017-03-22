Seattle police and firefighters fished a suspected burglar out of the Duwamish River Wednesday morning.

Officers say a man who was checking on his friend's boat saw a suspicious person in a kayak inside a boathouse in the 1000 block of Southwest Klickitat Way. There have been a series of recent break-ins in the area.

The man said he confronted the suspect, who asked for a cigarette. As soon as the man turned away, the suspect pepper sprayed him and jumped into the water.

Police say the suspect spent nearly an hour in the water until the Seattle Fire Department cut a hole in the floor of the boathouse and grabbed him. They took the kayak, too.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported the alleged kayak burglar to Harborview Medical Center, where he's recovering from minor injuries and cold exposure.

Copyright 2017 KING