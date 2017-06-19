Seattle PD releases Lyles shooting transcript

(Credit: KING)

Seattle Police investigators released dash cam footage and hallway video Monday in the deadly shooting of Charleena Lyles.



The 30-year-old mother of four children was shot Sunday morning when police responded to a burglary call at her apartment near Seattle's Magnuson Park.



Police say she was armed with a knife, prompting two officers to fire their service weapons.



On Monday night, Seattle police released the transcript of their response to Lyles' apartment.



Read the transcript of Seattle Police's response to Lyles' apartment:



Officer 1: You got a chance to pull that report up?



Officer 2: Which report?



Officer 1: It’s on the 5th.



Officer 2: Oh, this person did a report?



Officer 1: No, no, no. The, she’s got officer safety info from June 5th.



Officer 2: What’s that?



Officer 1: She, the...she called for a DV. She let them in and then she started talking all crazy about how she, the officers weren't gonna leave. And she had a giant pair of scissors and then started talking about her—



Officer 2: Has she got a mental caution on her?



Officer 1: She’s got an officer safety caution.



Officer 2: Okay, but no mental on her?



Officer 1: She...no...



Officer 2: Okay.



Officer 1: ...but this is the first—I’ve been out there for another DV with her son. I don’t know if you were here.



Officer 2: Wait, is this the one with...



Officer 1: Yeah.



Officer 2: ...like the three kids?



Officer 1: Yeah, yeah. So this gal, she was the one making all these weird statements about how her and her daughter are gonna turn into wolves, and this was on the 5th.



Officer 2: Okay.



Officer 1: She might’ve just took a turn, so.



Officer 2: Okay.



Officer 1: So I'm like, eh, I gotta go up there. ‘Cause they said she was fine at first and then they were inside with her and she had this giant pair of scissors and wouldn't put them down. And then—



Officer 2: She’s alleging a possible burglary?



Officer 1: She said she had a burglary, yeah, that a burglary occurred, so.



Officer 2: Okay. Which unit is she in?



Officer 1: (Redacted).



Officer 2: I wonder if the son’s still around.



Officer 1: Well, that’s what I’m wondering, her husband and son.



Officer 2: Said something about sending him to live with her grandparents or something.



Officer 1: (Unintelligible)



Officer 2: Or something.



Officer 1: They arrested her that day.



Officer 2: They did?



Officer 1: Yeah. So. Apparently she was like between them and the door and (unintelligible).



Officer 2: Oh, she didn't wanna let them leave.



Officer 1: Yeah. Yeah.



Officer 2: Oh, golly.



Officer 1: So I'm like—



Officer 2: Don’t let her behind us. I thought you said, were saying that she wanted them to leave.



Officer 1: No, no, no.



Officer 2: And brandished the scissors.



Officer 1: No, like a—



Officer 2: Like a kidnapping.



Officer 1: Yeah.



Officer 2: Try, oh, geez, what is it?



Rings doorbell...



LYLES: Yes.



Officer 1: Hi, this is Officer (Redacted), Seattle Police Department.



Officer 2: There you go.



Officer 1: I remember when we went in for the (unintelligible) it was on the end unit.



Officer 2: Yeah.



Officer 1: What’s the address?



Officer 2: 430—



UNKNOWN: (Unintelligible) just got the caution for the general location.



Officer 1: Hello, good morning, did you call today?



LYLES: (Inaudible)



Officer 1: Okay. Hi, I’m Officer (Redacted), all right if we come in?



LYLES: (Inaudible)



Officer 1: Hi, so what’s going on?



LYLES: (Unintelligible) down here and had a, or a (unintelligible) someone broke into my house and took my things.



Officer 1: (Unintelligible) Was your (unintelligible)?



LYLES: Yeah, it was, and, um, I just ran out to the store so I left it unlocked.



Officer 1: Okay. Oh, Okay. Does anyone, do you have any idea who it might have been, or anything like that, or?



LYLES: I have no idea.



Officer 1: Okay. She said the door was unlocked.



Officer 2: You said the door was unlocked?



LYLES: Yes. (Unintelligible). It looks like they tried to (unintelligible)



Officer 1: And what’s your name real quick?



LYLES: Charleena, C-H-A-R-L—



Officer 1: And then is it Lyles?



LYLES: Yes.



Officer 1: L-Y-L-E-S?



LYLES: Yes.



Officer 1: Middle C., (Redacted)?



LYLES: Yes.



Officer 1: Okay. And then a contact number, (Redacted)?



LYLES: Yes. If you guys wanna come back here, there’s a (unintelligible).



UNKNOWN: (Unintelligible)



LYLES: (Unintelligible)



Officer 1: Okay. Was there anything else that was taken or gone through while you were gone?



LYLES: They went through like this (unintelligible) necklace with my gold...and this bag that I had open with my clothes and stuff on my bed. And the brown (unintelligible).



Officer 1: Yeah. So you said a X-Box was taken?



LYLES: Yes.



Officer 1: And then what was the (unintelligible)?



LYLES: (Inaudible)



Officer 2: Get back, get back, get back.



Officer 1: Fast back-up.



Officer 2: Get back.



LYLES: Get ready, motherfuckers.



Officer 2: We need help. (Unintelligible) a woman with two knives.



Officer 1: Hey, get back. Get back.



Officer 2: Get back. Tase her.



Officer 1: I don’t have a taser. Get back, get back.



Officer 2: Get back.



Officer 1: Get back.



Shots fired....



Officer 2: Suspect is down, we need officers on-scene, we need medics as well. We are not under control. Officer (Redacted), are you all right?



Officer 1: I’m all right, are you all right?.



DISPATCH: You’re unreadable.



DISPATCH: Shots fired. Suspect is down, (unintelligible) they’re not under control.



DISPATCH: Shots fired, 6818 62 Ave NE. They’re not under control. Fast back-up 6818 62 Ave NE. (unintelligible).



