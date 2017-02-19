KING
Close

Seattle officials hold Day of Remembrance of Executive Order 9066

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 2:18 PM. PST February 19, 2017

On the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which sent approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and other city leaders join a discussion what we can do to avoid repeating the mistakes of the American past. The discussion lasts 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. and takes place at the Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion.

Read KING 5's Lori Matsukawa's special series "Prisoners in Their Own Land: Remembering the internment of Japanese Americans 75 years later."

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories