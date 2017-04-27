Seattle officer injured in gunfire released from Harborview

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tree Falls on I-5
-
Seattle women attacked
-
$72,000 considered 'low income'
-
Paul Allen donates $30 million for homeless
-
Video captures moment tree falls on I-5
-
Graduations in jeapordy by lawmaker gridlock
-
Seattle navigation center plans upset neighbors
-
Sawant suggests protests block freeway
-
Officer helps rescue woman on Mount St. Helens
-
Marshawn Lynch in action
More Stories
-
State law prevents nuclear attack evacuation planApr 27, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
New documents in abuse case against Mayor MurrayApr 26, 2017, 8:34 p.m.
-
Video captures moment tree falls on I-5Apr 26, 2017, 9:11 p.m.