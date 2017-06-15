KING
Seattle Met: Why yes, that is a Mariners-themed male romper

Lindsay Cohen, Seattle Met , KING 5:09 PM. PDT June 15, 2017

I was at Safeco this past Sunday when I did a double take. Was that an actual male romper, out in the wild? At a Mariners game, no less?

Kristjan Schweizer, of Seattle, loved the baseball team ever since he was a kid, when he would make the two-hour trek from his hometown of Leavenworth to see the boys of summer play in the Emerald City. As an adult, he even met his now-fiancee in the Pen, the popular outfield beer garden beloved by singles.

So it seemed only natural for the 30-year-old to enlist a local designer to make a custom outfit to turn some heads for a Sunday game versus the Blue Jays (attendance: 41,137—one of the best-attended games for the Mariners this season, per the team’s marketing folks). 

