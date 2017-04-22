Photo: Lauren Kelly, Seattle Met

The unapologetically beige restaurant areas on the nation’s largest ferry fleet mostly trafficked in bags of chips and soft pretzels and meals in plastic wrappers. Savvy riders bought coffee before boarding. Others seemed to forget the food and drinks were there at all.

Now, hop a ferry to Bainbridge Island and Caffe Vita coffee cups are ubiquitous as skyline selfie takers. Last year Washington State Ferries signed its first new concessions contract in 11 years, with Centerplate, the national company that also handles food at Safeco Field. Its Bremerton-based predecessor, Olympic Cascade Services, fought to keep the contract; Centerplate won out on its proposal to make ferry food more local.

The first order of business was better coffee, says Centerplate general manager Joshua Pell. Along with Vita came other familiar names, like Beecher’s mac and cheese, Uli’s sausages, Sound Kombucha, and Seahawks cookies from Schwartz Bros. The chips and soft pretzels remain, alongside enough hip and mindful snacks to fuel a yoga retreat, like chocolate-dipped almonds from Ballard-based Wild Things and (oh glorious day) Ellenos Yogurt.

Read the full story on Seattle Met.

© 2017 KING-TV