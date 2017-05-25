Seattle Met: The Best Washington State Park Cabins

Cabins at Cama Beach (Photo: Seattle Met / Tony Kent) (Photo: Seattle Met / Tony Kent, Custom)

There are more than 100 state parks across Washington; some that sit on the ocean or lakes, and others tucked into wild corners of the mountains. There are desert parks, island parks, and historic parks—and many have cabin rentals. We chose from the 20 cabin-equipped state parks (another 10 offer vacation houses, and seven have yurts) to pick the best.

Cama Beach

Hello, waterfront. The 24 standard cabins that line Cama Beach have at least two beds each, and some can sleep up to six. Most have access to a bathhouse, but eight more deluxe cabins have bathrooms. They’re next to the Center for Wooden Boats, which offers free classes and family programing throughout the summer. Note: Cama Beach Historical State Park has the most cabins and facilities, but Camano Island State Park just down the road has five more rentals and more privacy. parks.state.wa.us/483/cama-beach

Peak rate: $76-$110 at Cama Beach, $74 at Camano Island

Cape Disappointment

Is a lighthouse keeper’s house really a “cabin”? The residences near the mouth of the Columbia River are charming Victorian relics, though they’re not as cheap as the rustic woodland cabins located nearby. The park also has rentable yurts, beaches, art installations, and an interpretive center to tell the story of how Lewis and Clark stumbled here more than two hundred years ago. parks.state.wa.us/486/cape-disappointment

Peak rate: $69 for cabins, $308-$407 for lighthouse keeper houses

