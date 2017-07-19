Seattle Met: Here's where to go for National Daiquiri Day Wednesday

(Photo: dias46, Dias Studio)

In Seattle, a daiquiri is a state of mind, something so tropical that it is innately transporting. Bartenders often speak of it in almost religious terms. A perfect drink. A pure cocktail. A transcendent experience. A holy trinity of ingredients: lime and water and sugar (fermented into rum and not).

So while pretty much every classic cocktail has its own dedicated day—and call them what you will, marketing ploy, an excuse to drink, etc.—maybe the Daiquiri is especially worthy of a little libational worship, especially in sunny mid-July. Here are a few ideal spots to sip tomorrow.

RUMBA

Rumba is—more than anywhere—Seattle’s bastion of fermented sugars, sporting over 500 bottles. Unsurprisingly, they have seven Daiquiri variations on their standard menu (eight if you count Ti Punch). And tomorrow they’ll be serving four classic variations—two shaken, two blended—at the happy hour $8 all night. They even did up their menu to mimic a 1935 edition from Floridita, the Havana Daiquiri haven.

Read the full list on Seattle Met.

