Seattle Met: Musashi's Plans a New Location in the International District

(Photo: Price, Brian)

Fu Lin was a Chinatown-International District go-to for 16 years, serving up moo shu pork alongside ramen without a bit of irony. But owner Wai Chung Yong was ready for retirement. Now, the restaurant space at 512 South King St will be taken up by a third Musashi’s location.

Musashi’s has been a Wallingford mainstay for years, the resounding endorsement being affordable sushi and chirashi bowls, an array of fanned-out sashimi over rice. And soon those in the CID can dig into what owner Jun Park agrees are “well-priced large portions.” Expect a similar menu and vibe here, with perhaps a unique offering not unlike the Bellevue location, which serves udon, or the Wallingford staple, which has curry.

The proximity to Downtown and the sizable kitchen will double as a home base for lunch delivery as well as a standalone restaurant. Musashi’s has a lunching fanbase over at Amazon, says Park, and he wants to keep up with that demand by delivering orders directly to the tech campus. There’s even a Musashi’s app in development for Seattleites with a hankering for dispatched sushi.

Read the full article here.

Copyright 2017 KING