Seattle Met: Death Cab for Cutie and Decemberists announce benefit concert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists will hold a concert benefiting Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. (Photo: Death Cab for Cutie)

On Friday, June 9, local indie darlings Death Cab for Cutie and time-traveling Civil War–era funeral band the Decemberists join forces at the Paramount Theatre for a special charity show in support of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Both groups will play acoustic sets for Cascadia Resists, as the show has been billed, along with singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone. All proceeds from the event go directly to both organizations.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

