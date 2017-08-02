Seattle Met: City will have its first female mayor in 91 years

Jenny Durkan, Cary Moon

One thing is for sure: Seattle will have its first female mayor in 91 years.

The primary election showed former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan solidly in the lead to make it through the primary election and onto the general in November, with civic activist and urban planner Cary Moon narrowly in second place.

Attorney, educator, and social justice activist Nikkita Oliver is in third place, and with late votes coming in, she could still make it through. As it stands right now, their difference in votes would be out of the range to trigger an automatic recount (less than 0.5 percent of total votes between the two candidates). Bob Hasegawa and Mike McGinn received the least amount of votes among the high-profile challengers.

