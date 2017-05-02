Seattle Met: Canlis wins its first James Beard Award

Canlis Restaurant (Photo: Canlis)

Chefs, writers, restaurateurs, and food industry folks of all sorts gathered together in Chicago for the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, an actor and all-around solid Instagram follow, hosted the ceremony in which some of the highest honors in the food world are bestowed.

If you recall, Seattle’s own Edouardo Jordan, who just last week opened his second restaurant JuneBaby, was a finalist for Best Chef Northwest, as were Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi. Meanwhile, Canlis represented in two categories: Outstanding Wine Program and Rising Star Chef of the Year.

Sadly, Canlis executive chef Brady Williams didn’t take home the Rising Star win this year. But! After several James Beard nominations over the years, Canlis won for Outstanding Wine Program. Owners Brian and Mark Canlis took the stage along with their director of wine and spirits, Nelson Daquip, to accept the restaurant’s first-ever James Beard Award. “We’re third generation restaurateurs of a 70-year-old restaurant. This is our tenth nomination and our first time on this stage,” said Mark Canlis, “And it feels so good!” Daquip, who hails from Hawaii, concluded the speech, “With gratitude, Aloha, thank you.”

