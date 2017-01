Fire did significant damage to Greenside Recreational, a marijuana shop in Seattle, January 24, 2016. (Credit: KING) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

SEATTLE -- The owner of a marijuana shop in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood says he may have lost everything in a Tuesday morning fire.

The fire at Greenside Recreational started around 1:15 a.m.

Officials say it appears the fire started in an area where some remodeling was being done.

The store's owner says insurance is a nightmare for marijuana business owners.

Copyright 2016 KING