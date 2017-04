The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office released webcam video of two robbers in a violent home invasion robbery in South Everett Wednesday morning. (Photo: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

EVERETT, Wash. - A Seattle man has flagged down a Snohomish County sheriff's captain and reportedly said he was involved in a home invasion robbery south of Everett.



The Daily Herald reports that the 26-year-old suspect turned himself into the captain Friday.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the man admitted to being one of the suspects in a robbery and assault Wednesday. The crime was captured in a webcam video and was shared widely on social media.

A woman can be heard screaming for help in the webcam video. She lives in the home with relatives. Her brother said it is going to take a long time for her to heal.

"I am glad my sister is still alive, but mentally she is suffering. They need to understand what they have done," said the victim's brother, who does not want his name released because of the home invasion.

He wants to second suspect to come forward.

"I want him to watch the video of what he's done," he said. "How would he feel if someone did that to his mom or sister."



Sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton says it's likely that the suspect's photo on various social media prompted him to give himself up.



He was booked into Snohomish County for investigation of second-degree robbery.





