Seattle man dies after fall on Mt. Hood

(Photo: Rod Hill)

A 32-year-old Seattle man died after a fall at Mt. Hood on Friday.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed to give authorities time to notify his family, fell near the Hogsback climbing area around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The man slid about 600 feet down steep terrain and landed next to Devil's Kitchen. Steve Rollins of Portland Mountain Rescue said the man was on the "standard climbing route."

Crews from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team, the Mt. Hood Ski Patrol and Portland Mountain Rescue responded to the scene and upon finding the man, administered medical treatment at the scene. He was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel, where he was pronounced dead.

