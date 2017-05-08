Seattle man dies after fall on Mt. Hood

(Photo: Rod Hill)

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. -- A 32-year-old Seattle man died after a fall late Friday morning on Mount Hood. His identity has not been revealed to give authorities time to notify his family.

He fell from a section near the summit called the Pearly Gates, at the top of the Hogsback, the standard route for most who climb the mountain, according to Steve Rollins with Portland Mountain Rescue.

"It's really unfortunate that when you work so hard to rescue somebody and the outcome isn't what you'd like to see," he said.

The man slid about 600 feet down steep terrain below what's called Devil's Kitchen.

"During a spring day like this it's not uncommon to see a couple hundred people trying to climb Mount Hood," said Rollins.

Crews from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team, the Mount Hood Ski Patrol and Portland Mountain Rescue responded to the scene and upon finding the man, administered medical treatment at the scene. He was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel, where he was pronounced dead.

Rollins said about 10,000 people climb the mountain every year and on average one to two people die while climbing Mount Hood.

