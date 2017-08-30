Seattle Humane to take in 300 displaced pets from Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeless vanish after 'Tweakerville' camera
-
Detective on leave for pulling gun on biker
-
Pets impacted by Harvey coming to Seattle
-
Father of WSU student wants safer windows
-
KHOU Live Video
-
State of emergency in Kittitas County
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
-
Son reports Beaverton mom's drunk driving
-
Houston mayor, chief confirms officer drowns in flood waters
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Sen. Ted Cruz promises Congress will pass…Aug 25, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
2 crashes, 1 fatal, shuts down SR 512 near TacomaAug 30, 2017, 4:14 a.m.
-
Deputy who pulled gun on traffic stop investigatedAug 29, 2017, 7:16 p.m.