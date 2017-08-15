Seattle Humane Society moves to state-of-the-art new facility

Seattle Humane Society packs up their old building in preparation for the big move to a brand new facility in Issaquah.

The Seattle Humane Society is on the move. The shelter is heading to a brand new facility in Issaquah.

Seattle Humane's fundraising team spent seven years raising more than $28 million. Construction for the state-of-the-art building took nearly two years.

The new three-story shelter, adoption center, and veterinary teaching hospital will have the capacity to serve 10,000 animals every year.

Bellevue has been home to the city's shelter since the 1970s. The old facility will be demolished when everyone is moved over.

Prospective families can adopt animals when the new shelter opens on August 16.

