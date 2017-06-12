Seattle dad wipes out Tacoma school lunch debt

(Credit: KING)

The Seattle man on a crusade to end school lunch shaming by wiping out lunch debt has reached his goal in another school district.

Jeff Lew's GoFundMe campaign to erase school lunch debt in Tacoma has reached its goal of $30,000. The donation that put it over the top was $7,735 from Ken Leonard, reportedly the CEO of America's Credit Union.

Lew's mission started with paying off the $97 lunch debt at his child's school. Then he expanded it to pay off the $21,000 debt across the entire Seattle school district. He reached that goal with the help of a $5,000 donation from Grammy award winning singer John Legend.

Lew is also reaching across the state with a fundraiser to clear up lunch debt in Spokane. As of Monday, he's about $1,400 from reaching his goal.

Similar campaigns have been launched to cover the debt in other communities.

