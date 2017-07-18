Seattle Culinary Academy offering cheap, healthy lunches for summer

Wusthof (Photo: Wusthof)

The Seattle Central College is opening up its doors to feed the public lunch during the summer.

Students enrolled at the college's Culinary Academy will prepare small plates, including sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, international street food, entrees, and desserts. Menus are updated daily and utilize student-harvested produce from Skagit Valley farms.

Lunch is Tuesday through Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until August 10.

;

You don't need to make a reservation, but you will need tickets to get in, those start at 75 cents. For the meals, prices range from $1.50 to $6.00 per plate.

The Culinary Academy says they are also now accepting card payments.

© 2017 KING-TV