A local couple recounts the events of the Las Vegas shooting.

If there ever were a way to test a couple's resolve, last weekend in Las Vegas cemented the bond between Emily Cantrell and fiance Kyle Helms.

This was the couple's third year at the country music festival; something they looked forward to all year.

In the midst of the chaos, both talk about the amazing acts of humanity they witnessed. At one point, he found himself tending to a gunshot victim. He talked to him, tried to keep him conscious, and eventually loaded him aboard a pickup truck to be transported to the hospital.

The victim was Austin Davis, and despite Helmes's efforts, he was one of the 58 concertgoers who did not make it home.

© 2017 KING-TV